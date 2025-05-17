Nigerian National Among Three Arrested for Drug Trafficking in Erode

In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, the Erode Unit of the Prohibition Enforcement Wing (PEW) police has arrested three individuals, including a Nigerian national, for selling ganja.

The operation took place during a routine night patrol in Vijayamangalam area near Perundurai. The Nigerian national, identified as Jones, was found with 1.2 kg of ganja and one gram of methamphetamine.

Further arrests were made after Saravanan of Vijayamangalam was found with three kg of ganja, and Kausik was caught with a small quantity of drugs. The suspects are now under investigation as authorities intensify efforts under the Narcotics Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)