International Drug Bust: Three Arrested in Erode

In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, the Erode Unit of the Prohibition Enforcement Wing (PEW) police nabbed three individuals, including a Nigerian national, for allegedly selling ganja.

Authorities were on a routine patrol in Vijayamangalam when they intercepted the suspect, later identified as Jones, who was found in possession of 1.2 kg of ganja and a gram of methamphetamine.

The police promptly booked Jones under the Narcotics Act, alongside two other individuals, Saravanan and Kausik, who were also caught with varying quantities of drugs during the operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)