Swift Justice: Landmark Verdict in Bangladesh's Fastest Trial

In a landmark decision, a Bangladeshi court sentenced Hitu Sheikh to death for the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl, marking the fastest trial of its kind in the country's history. The court proceedings concluded just 20 days after the tragedy.

The crime occurred in Magura district, where the young victim visited her sister's home. Sadly, the girl was fatally injured and succumbed to her wounds after 12 days in a hospital in Dhaka.

The trial conclusion was accelerated by a directive from the High Court to complete proceedings within six months, but it was completed in record time, allowing a resounding closure to a case that ignited national outrage.

(With inputs from agencies.)