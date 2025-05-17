Left Menu

Swift Justice: Landmark Verdict in Bangladesh's Fastest Trial

A Bangladeshi court swiftly sentenced Hitu Sheikh to death for the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl, concluding the trial in record 20 days. The verdict, delivered amid nationwide anger, marks a historic pace for justice in the country. Acquitted were Sheikh's wife and two sons.

Swift Justice: Landmark Verdict in Bangladesh's Fastest Trial
In a landmark decision, a Bangladeshi court sentenced Hitu Sheikh to death for the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl, marking the fastest trial of its kind in the country's history. The court proceedings concluded just 20 days after the tragedy.

The crime occurred in Magura district, where the young victim visited her sister's home. Sadly, the girl was fatally injured and succumbed to her wounds after 12 days in a hospital in Dhaka.

The trial conclusion was accelerated by a directive from the High Court to complete proceedings within six months, but it was completed in record time, allowing a resounding closure to a case that ignited national outrage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

