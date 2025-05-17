Ceasefire Hopes Fade Amid Intensified Conflict in Gaza
Israel and Hamas are in ceasefire talks in Qatar, but violence escalates as Israel ramps up its bombing campaign and plans a major ground assault. Rising civilian casualties and looming famine in Gaza heighten international concern. Key issues include prisoner swaps and humanitarian aid deliveries.
Israel and Hamas have resumed ceasefire discussions in Qatar, despite escalating violence with Israel's intensified bombing campaign, resulting in hundreds of casualties. The talks come as Israel prepares for a significant ground assault in Gaza.
Palestinian health authorities confirmed at least 146 deaths in a bombardment wave, the deadliest since March's ceasefire failed. Israel's 'Operation Gideon's Chariots' follows diplomatic visits, including U.S. President Donald Trump's. Gaza faces a dire humanitarian situation with blocked supplies since March, alarming international observers.
Both sides are negotiating without preconditions, discussing prisoner swaps, troop withdrawals, and aid access. While Israel aims for operational control in Gaza, UN experts warn of a looming famine. As tensions rise, discussions continue under a backdrop of humanitarian and political pressure.
(With inputs from agencies.)
