Left Menu

YouTuber Arrested for Espionage Amid Rising Indo-Pak Tensions

Haryana-based YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra has been arrested for allegedly sharing sensitive information with Pakistani intelligence operatives. She has been booked under the Official Secrets Act and remains in police custody. Her arrest follows others in espionage cases involving Pakistani intelligence in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-05-2025 19:19 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 19:19 IST
YouTuber Arrested for Espionage Amid Rising Indo-Pak Tensions
YouTuber
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development amidst rising tensions between India and Pakistan, Haryana-based YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra has been detained for allegedly passing sensitive information to Pakistani intelligence operatives. The influencer, who runs a popular channel titled 'Travel with JO,' was apprehended by authorities and is currently in police remand for five days.

According to police reports, Malhotra has been booked under the Official Secrets Act, with allegations linking her to Ehsan-ur-Rahim alias Danish from the Pakistan High Commission. Her online accounts boast thousands of followers, and her travel videos in Pakistan have raised suspicion, coinciding with a history of contact with Pakistani intelligence personnel.

The arrest comes in the wake of other recent espionage-related detentions, highlighting concerns of ongoing intelligence breaches. The case underscores the heightened alert between the neighboring countries, further exacerbated by the recent terror attacks in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

 Canada
2
Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

 Global
3
Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

 Global
4
Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025