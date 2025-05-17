YouTuber Arrested for Espionage Amid Rising Indo-Pak Tensions

In a significant development amidst rising tensions between India and Pakistan, Haryana-based YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra has been detained for allegedly passing sensitive information to Pakistani intelligence operatives. The influencer, who runs a popular channel titled 'Travel with JO,' was apprehended by authorities and is currently in police remand for five days.

According to police reports, Malhotra has been booked under the Official Secrets Act, with allegations linking her to Ehsan-ur-Rahim alias Danish from the Pakistan High Commission. Her online accounts boast thousands of followers, and her travel videos in Pakistan have raised suspicion, coinciding with a history of contact with Pakistani intelligence personnel.

The arrest comes in the wake of other recent espionage-related detentions, highlighting concerns of ongoing intelligence breaches. The case underscores the heightened alert between the neighboring countries, further exacerbated by the recent terror attacks in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)