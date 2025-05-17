Fake Income Tax Officer Nabbed in Rs 1 Crore Extortion Case

A man posing as an Income Tax officer was arrested for attempting to extort Rs 1 crore from NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal, authorities revealed on Saturday.

The accused called Bhujbal's PA multiple times between April 23 and May 16, threatening a tax raid on Bhujbal's farmhouse.

The suspect was apprehended after demanding the ransom in Nashik, carrying fake currency worth Rs 85,500 at the time of his arrest, police confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)