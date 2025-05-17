Fake Income Tax Officer Nabbed in Rs 1 Crore Extortion Case
A man was arrested for allegedly impersonating an Income Tax officer to extort Rs 1 crore from senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal. The suspect persistently contacted Bhujbal’s PA with threats of an I-T raid. He was apprehended by police in a sting operation, possessing counterfeit currency.
A man posing as an Income Tax officer was arrested for attempting to extort Rs 1 crore from NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal, authorities revealed on Saturday.
The accused called Bhujbal's PA multiple times between April 23 and May 16, threatening a tax raid on Bhujbal's farmhouse.
The suspect was apprehended after demanding the ransom in Nashik, carrying fake currency worth Rs 85,500 at the time of his arrest, police confirmed.
