Fake Income Tax Officer Nabbed in Rs 1 Crore Extortion Case

A man was arrested for allegedly impersonating an Income Tax officer to extort Rs 1 crore from senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal. The suspect persistently contacted Bhujbal’s PA with threats of an I-T raid. He was apprehended by police in a sting operation, possessing counterfeit currency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nashik | Updated: 17-05-2025 19:34 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 19:34 IST
Fake Income Tax Officer Nabbed in Rs 1 Crore Extortion Case
Chhagan Bhujbal
  • Country:
  • India

A man posing as an Income Tax officer was arrested for attempting to extort Rs 1 crore from NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal, authorities revealed on Saturday.

The accused called Bhujbal's PA multiple times between April 23 and May 16, threatening a tax raid on Bhujbal's farmhouse.

The suspect was apprehended after demanding the ransom in Nashik, carrying fake currency worth Rs 85,500 at the time of his arrest, police confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

