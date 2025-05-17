Left Menu

Four Lawyers Charged for Assaulting Police Sub-Inspector

Four lawyers were charged for allegedly attacking a police sub-inspector at the civil court. The incident was reported by sub-inspector Harendra Singh, who claimed that suspect Imran had a previous dispute with him. The case is under investigation by Kotwali police station officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pratapgarh | Updated: 17-05-2025 20:48 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 20:48 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Four lawyers have been charged with allegedly assaulting a police sub-inspector outside the civil court, authorities reported on Saturday.

The suspects, identified as Imran, Wasid Khan, Gulzar, and Pankaj Kaushal, were booked under relevant sections of BNS at Kotwali police station, following a complaint by sub-inspector Harendra Singh.

Circle Officer (City) Shiv Narayan Vaishya stated that Imran, who reportedly had an ongoing dispute with Singh, attacked him while Singh was at the civil court on department business. The investigation is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

