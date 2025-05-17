Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir Stands Firm Amidst Cross-Border Tensions

Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary assured Jammu and Kashmir families affected by Pakistani shelling of government support during a visit to Khari Chinore. Accompanied by NC leader Rattan Lal Gupta, he emphasized the administration's commitment to relief and enhanced border safety, while urging for swift compensation and concrete central actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 17-05-2025 21:07 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 21:07 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Stands Firm Amidst Cross-Border Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir's Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary visited Khari Chinore to extend condolences to families affected by recent Pakistani shelling. He assured them of the government's full support and commitment to providing relief.

Choudhary, alongside National Conference leader Rattan Lal Gupta, pledged compensation, relief, and rehabilitation for victims like the family of Zakir Hussain, who died from mortar shelling amid ongoing India-Pakistan tensions.

Gupta criticized the Central government's inaction and silence concerning the plight of border residents, urging for more robust measures and a special package for shelling victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

 Canada
2
Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

 Global
3
Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

 Global
4
Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025