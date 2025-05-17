Jammu and Kashmir Stands Firm Amidst Cross-Border Tensions

Jammu and Kashmir's Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary visited Khari Chinore to extend condolences to families affected by recent Pakistani shelling. He assured them of the government's full support and commitment to providing relief.

Choudhary, alongside National Conference leader Rattan Lal Gupta, pledged compensation, relief, and rehabilitation for victims like the family of Zakir Hussain, who died from mortar shelling amid ongoing India-Pakistan tensions.

Gupta criticized the Central government's inaction and silence concerning the plight of border residents, urging for more robust measures and a special package for shelling victims.

