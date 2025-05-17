Jammu and Kashmir Stands Firm Amidst Cross-Border Tensions
Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary assured Jammu and Kashmir families affected by Pakistani shelling of government support during a visit to Khari Chinore. Accompanied by NC leader Rattan Lal Gupta, he emphasized the administration's commitment to relief and enhanced border safety, while urging for swift compensation and concrete central actions.
- Country:
- India
Jammu and Kashmir's Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary visited Khari Chinore to extend condolences to families affected by recent Pakistani shelling. He assured them of the government's full support and commitment to providing relief.
Choudhary, alongside National Conference leader Rattan Lal Gupta, pledged compensation, relief, and rehabilitation for victims like the family of Zakir Hussain, who died from mortar shelling amid ongoing India-Pakistan tensions.
Gupta criticized the Central government's inaction and silence concerning the plight of border residents, urging for more robust measures and a special package for shelling victims.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Government Confirms Farm-to-Forest Conversion Limits from December 2024
Winston Peters Reaffirms NZ’s Support During Strategic Visit to New Caledonia
NZ Unveils Ambitious Plan to Support Nation’s 500,000 Unpaid Carers
Karnataka Government Intensifies Probe into Mangaluru Murder
Government's Caste Census U-turn: A Dance of Opposition and Adoption