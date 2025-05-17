DPIIT and GEAPP Ink MoU to Propel India’s Climate-Tech and Green Manufacturing

In a significant step toward bolstering India’s clean energy transition, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet (GEAPP). This collaboration is geared toward accelerating innovation, sustainability, and entrepreneurship across India's climate-tech and green manufacturing ecosystems. The agreement reflects India’s commitment to fostering a robust entrepreneurial base to support its long-term climate ambitions, particularly its net-zero target by 2070.

Two-Year Strategic Collaboration with Scope for Expansion

Spanning two years, with an option for extension based on outcomes and impact, the MoU between DPIIT and GEAPP aims to create a supportive environment for early-stage climate-tech startups. It will provide these emerging enterprises with critical resources such as funding access, mentorship, pilot implementation support, and structured market linkages. The partnership envisions building a high-quality pipeline of scalable and investable startups that can deliver measurable contributions to India’s energy transition and sustainable development goals.

Launch of the ENTICE Platform: $500,000 in Rewards for Clean-Tech Breakthroughs

As part of this initiative, GEAPP will introduce the Energy Transitions Innovation Challenge (ENTICE)—a national competition designed to spotlight and support disruptive innovations in clean energy. ENTICE will award up to USD 500,000 in total rewards to winning solutions that demonstrate transformative impact and scalability in real-world applications. The platform seeks to act as a catalyst for breakthrough ideas that can be deployed across diverse sectors, from renewable power generation and storage to sustainable transportation, green hydrogen, and low-carbon manufacturing.

Startup India to Play a Key Role in Outreach and Network Integration

DPIIT will serve as a key facilitator by integrating the ENTICE program with the Startup India initiative—India’s flagship entrepreneurship development platform. This will include leveraging the Startup India digital hub, mentorship network, and promotional channels to identify promising startups and amplify visibility. DPIIT also plans to align the program with ongoing government schemes and policies that support climate resilience, energy efficiency, and industrial decarbonization.

In addition, key investment and capacity-building support will be provided by strategic partners like Spectrum Impact and Avana Capital. These organizations will assist with scaling the solutions, ensuring capital readiness, and facilitating linkages with national and global climate-tech investors.

Government and Industry Leaders Voice Strong Support

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Sanjiv, Joint Secretary at DPIIT, emphasized that India’s climate leadership is intricately linked to the strength and dynamism of its startup ecosystem. “This partnership will unlock new pathways for innovation and growth in clean energy. Startups play a pivotal role in developing next-generation technologies, and the support ecosystem being created through this MoU will enable them to thrive,” he stated.

Saurabh Kumar, Vice President – India, GEAPP, hailed the agreement as a game-changer for climate innovation in the country. “This MoU brings together the strengths of industry, government, and innovators in a systemic approach to solving some of the world’s most pressing energy challenges. GEAPP’s global experience in funding and implementing clean energy solutions, combined with DPIIT’s policy backing and the expansive Startup India network, sets the stage for transformational change,” he said.

A National Blueprint for Climate-Driven Economic Growth

The DPIIT-GEAPP partnership comes at a time when India is positioning itself as a global leader in green growth and sustainable industrial development. The alliance not only aligns with India’s net-zero commitments under the Paris Agreement but also strengthens its ability to export climate-tech innovations to other developing economies facing similar challenges.

The MoU was formally signed by Dr. Sumeet Jarangal, representing DPIIT, and Saurabh Kumar, on behalf of GEAPP, in the presence of senior government and GEAPP officials. This collaborative effort signals a strong intent to mobilize finance, foster talent, and catalyze innovations that can redefine India’s clean energy landscape.