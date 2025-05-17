Drug Smuggling Foiled: Indian National Nabbed at Sri Lankan Port

In a significant crackdown on drug smuggling, a 32-year-old Indian national was detained at Sri Lanka's Kankesanthurai Port on Saturday. The arrest was made following a raid led by the Police Narcotics Bureau, heightened by intelligence inputs.

Upon inspection of the suspect's baggage, officers discovered a substantial cache of drugs, specifically four kilograms and 120 grams of Kush, meticulously hidden amongst his belongings. The operation took place shortly after the suspect, arriving by ship from India, docked at the port.

The suspect remains in custody as the Police Narcotics Bureau delves into further investigations to uncover potential links and other operatives involved in the smuggling attempt. This arrest marks a crucial step in curbing illicit drug trafficking in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)