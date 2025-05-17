Life Sentence for a Decade-Long Saga Over Property Dispute
A court in West Bengal has sentenced Akhil Chintapatra to life imprisonment for killing his brother during a property dispute in 2008. The lengthy trial lasted 17 years and culminated in a guilty verdict. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on Akhil.
In a landmark judgment, a court in West Bengal's Nadia district has sentenced Akhil Chintapatra to life imprisonment for the murder of his brother in a 2008 property dispute. The Additional District and Sessions Judge delivered the verdict, concluding a 17-year-long legal battle.
The case, involving a deadly attack with a sharp weapon over property disagreements, took place in Haripur under the jurisdiction of Dhantala police station. DSP Somnath Jha confirmed that investigations pointed to a clear dispute over wealth as the motive behind the brutal act.
Despite the 2008 incident and the death of the investigating officer in 2015, justice was served in 2025. The court also ordered Akhil Chintapatra to pay a fine of Rs 20,000, as disclosed by Additional Public Prosecutor Nabendu Biswas.
