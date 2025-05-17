Left Menu

Crackdown on Illegal Immigrants at Haryana Brick Kiln

Twenty-three Bangladeshi nationals were arrested in Haryana's Nuh district for allegedly living without valid documents. The group, including men, women, and minors, worked at a local brick kiln. Police initiated the raid based on a tip-off and are investigating their entry into India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 17-05-2025 22:20 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 22:20 IST
The Haryana police conducted a significant raid at a brick kiln in Nuh district, resulting in the arrest of 23 Bangladeshi nationals. Allegedly living without proper documentation, the group comprised four men, six women, and 13 minors, all employed at the brick-making site.

Authorities acted on a tip-off, which led to the discovery of the workers' undocumented status in India. Statements from a Nuh police spokesperson indicated that efforts are underway to determine the group's entry timeline and circumstances.

The police have called upon local brick kiln owners and business operators to enforce employee verification processes rigorously. Meanwhile, the district commits to ongoing actions against unlawful foreign entrants, reflecting a strict stance on immigration compliance.

