Sikh Community Raises Alarm Over Mass Conversions in Pilibhit

The district authority in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit has launched an investigation into allegations of mass conversions within the Sikh community, according to officials on Saturday. This action followed a report from a Sikh organization alerting authorities to the situation.

District Magistrate Sanjay Kumar Singh confirmed receiving the complaint and instructed the sub-divisional magistrate and district police to probe the matter. The Sikh group claims around 3,000 conversions have occurred, submitting a list of 160 affected families.

Harpal Singh Jaggi, from the delegation, accused Nepali pastors of engaging in forced conversions using inducements, citing similar events since 2020. An FIR has been registered against several parties amid ongoing investigations.

