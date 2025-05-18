Left Menu

British Court Charges Iranian Trio in Major Counter-Terrorism Probe

Three Iranian men were charged in London under the National Security Act, suspected of aiding a foreign intelligence service amid intensified scrutiny of Iran-backed activities in the UK. The charges follow significant police investigations and allegations of targeting Britain-based journalists critical of the Iranian government.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Three Iranian men faced charges in a London court on Saturday under the National Security Act, following an extensive counter-terrorism operation by British authorities. They are accused of conduct likely to assist a foreign intelligence service, with investigations focussing on potential Iran-backed activities.

The Interior Minister, Yvette Cooper, emphasized Britain's readiness to hold Iran accountable and strengthen national security measures in light of growing state threats. Earlier this year, eight men, including seven Iranians, were arrested during major operations that underscore the serious nature of the case.

Suspicions arose about plotting violence against premises linked to Iran International, a broadcaster critical of the Iranian regime. The accused, Mostafa Sepahvand, Farhad Javadi Manesh, and Shapoor Qalehali Khani Noori, remain in custody and will reappear in court on June 6.

(With inputs from agencies.)

