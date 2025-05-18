Probe Launched Into Alleged Mass Conversion of Sikhs in Pilibhit
Authorities in Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh, have started investigating allegations of large-scale conversion of Sikhs to Christianity. This follows a complaint from a Sikh organization alleging that around 3,000 Sikhs have been converted. An FIR has been filed against eight individuals on charges of illegal conversion.
Authorities in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit district have commenced an investigation into claims of widespread conversion of Sikhs to Christianity. The inquiry was triggered by a complaint from a Sikh body alerting officials to these allegations.
According to the district magistrate, a delegation of Sikhs met with local officials to allege substantial illegal conversions had taken place. The sub-divisional magistrate of Puranpur, along with law enforcement, has been tasked with probing the issue.
The complaint points to the involvement of Nepali pastors, accusing them of using inducements for conversion. Allegations include activities dating back to 2020, with claims of coercion, promises, and temptations used to persuade individuals to convert, leading to an FIR against several suspects.
