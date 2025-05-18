Left Menu

Homeward Bound: The Repatriation of Rwandan Refugees from Congo

Hundreds of Rwandan refugees have been repatriated from Congo amid regional instability. The move is part of a larger effort to repatriate 2,000 people, as Rwandan-backed rebels have increased conflict in mineral-rich eastern Congo. Most refugees are women and children, escorted by UNHCR and aid groups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Goma | Updated: 18-05-2025 14:11 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 14:11 IST
In a notable development over the weekend, hundreds of Rwandan refugees returned from the conflict-torn eastern Congo to their homeland. Facilitated by the UN Refugee Agency, the repatriation takes place amid a surge in regional instability due to Rwandan-backed rebel activities.

The majority of the returnees are women and children, effectively repatriated under the escort of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees and Save the Children. Rwandan authorities have set an ambitious goal to bring back 2,000 refugees amidst ongoing regional tensions.

This repatriation, part of a decade-old tripartite agreement between Rwanda, Congo, and UNHCR, underscores the enduring challenges facing the region, as well as the emotional journey of refugees returning to a country many have never known. Local officials in Rwanda welcomed the returnees, emphasizing their potential as a workforce in national development.

