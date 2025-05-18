Strategic Advancement: Russian Forces Seize Bahatyr

In a significant development in the ongoing conflict, Russian forces have seized control of the settlement of Bahatyr, located in the eastern Donetsk region of Ukraine. This was confirmed by a statement from Russia's Defence Ministry on Sunday.

The ministry further revealed that Russian forces had successfully shot down 75 Ukrainian drones over the past 24-hour period, showcasing their air defense capabilities. This information was reported by the state-controlled TASS news agency.

The capture of Bahatyr adds to Russia's advances in the region, highlighting the strategic importance of drone warfare in the conflict.

