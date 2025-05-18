Strategic Advancement: Russian Forces Seize Bahatyr
Russian forces have captured the settlement of Bahatyr in Ukraine's Donetsk region. According to Russia's Defence Ministry, 75 Ukrainian drones were downed in the last 24 hours, as reported by state news agency TASS.
In a significant development in the ongoing conflict, Russian forces have seized control of the settlement of Bahatyr, located in the eastern Donetsk region of Ukraine. This was confirmed by a statement from Russia's Defence Ministry on Sunday.
The ministry further revealed that Russian forces had successfully shot down 75 Ukrainian drones over the past 24-hour period, showcasing their air defense capabilities. This information was reported by the state-controlled TASS news agency.
The capture of Bahatyr adds to Russia's advances in the region, highlighting the strategic importance of drone warfare in the conflict.
