Doha Talks: A Glimmer of Hope for Peace in Gaza?

In Doha, indirect talks between Israel and Hamas are centered around crucial issues, including a potential truce, a hostage exchange proposal, and an end to ongoing hostilities.

The Israeli government, represented by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office, emphasized that any resolution must involve the demilitarization of the Gaza Strip and the exile of Hamas fighters.

Despite these significant discussions, a high-ranking Israeli official has reported that progress remains limited, casting doubts on imminent breakthroughs.

(With inputs from agencies.)