Left Menu

Doha Talks: A Glimmer of Hope for Peace in Gaza?

Indirect discussions between Israel and Hamas in Doha focus on potential ceasefire terms, a truce, and hostage negotiations. Israeli PM Netanyahu insists on Gaza's demilitarization and Hamas militants' exile. Despite these efforts, a senior Israeli official notes minimal progress in these critical talks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 18-05-2025 16:26 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 16:26 IST
Doha Talks: A Glimmer of Hope for Peace in Gaza?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Israel

In Doha, indirect talks between Israel and Hamas are centered around crucial issues, including a potential truce, a hostage exchange proposal, and an end to ongoing hostilities.

The Israeli government, represented by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office, emphasized that any resolution must involve the demilitarization of the Gaza Strip and the exile of Hamas fighters.

Despite these significant discussions, a high-ranking Israeli official has reported that progress remains limited, casting doubts on imminent breakthroughs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

 Global
2
Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

 Global
3
Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

 United States
4
Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Custom Diet Tips from AI: Fuzzy Variables Enhance Clarity and Nutritional Precision

Guiding Access and Control: WHO’s 2025 Blueprint for Controlled Medicines Policy

Embedded Tax and Trade Bias: Why VAT Exemptions Fail to Meet Equity Objectives

Balancing AI and Rigor: How LLMs Are Reshaping Evaluation Practices at Global Scale

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025