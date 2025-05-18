Doha Talks: A Glimmer of Hope for Peace in Gaza?
Indirect discussions between Israel and Hamas in Doha focus on potential ceasefire terms, a truce, and hostage negotiations. Israeli PM Netanyahu insists on Gaza's demilitarization and Hamas militants' exile. Despite these efforts, a senior Israeli official notes minimal progress in these critical talks.
18-05-2025
In Doha, indirect talks between Israel and Hamas are centered around crucial issues, including a potential truce, a hostage exchange proposal, and an end to ongoing hostilities.
The Israeli government, represented by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office, emphasized that any resolution must involve the demilitarization of the Gaza Strip and the exile of Hamas fighters.
Despite these significant discussions, a high-ranking Israeli official has reported that progress remains limited, casting doubts on imminent breakthroughs.
