Left Menu

Strengthening the Pillars: Justice Gavai's Stand on Constitutional Supremacy

Chief Justice of India, B R Gavai, emphasized the supremacy of India's Constitution over the judiciary, executive, and Parliament, urging collaboration among these pillars for the country's progress. At his felicitation event, he highlighted the development achieved in social and economic sectors under the Constitution's guidance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-05-2025 16:30 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 16:30 IST
Strengthening the Pillars: Justice Gavai's Stand on Constitutional Supremacy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

At a recent felicitation ceremony, newly appointed Chief Justice of India, B R Gavai, underscored the importance of the Constitution of India as the ultimate authority, above the judiciary, executive, and Parliament.

Addressing the gathering, Justice Gavai highlighted the need for all three constitutional pillars to work collaboratively in adherence with the Constitution, ensuring equal respect and mutual cooperation among them.

He also remarked on India's progress on social and economic fronts, attributing this success to the robust structure provided by the strong and equal pillars of the Constitution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

 Global
2
Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

 Global
3
Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

 United States
4
Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Custom Diet Tips from AI: Fuzzy Variables Enhance Clarity and Nutritional Precision

Guiding Access and Control: WHO’s 2025 Blueprint for Controlled Medicines Policy

Embedded Tax and Trade Bias: Why VAT Exemptions Fail to Meet Equity Objectives

Balancing AI and Rigor: How LLMs Are Reshaping Evaluation Practices at Global Scale

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025