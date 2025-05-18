Strengthening the Pillars: Justice Gavai's Stand on Constitutional Supremacy

At a recent felicitation ceremony, newly appointed Chief Justice of India, B R Gavai, underscored the importance of the Constitution of India as the ultimate authority, above the judiciary, executive, and Parliament.

Addressing the gathering, Justice Gavai highlighted the need for all three constitutional pillars to work collaboratively in adherence with the Constitution, ensuring equal respect and mutual cooperation among them.

He also remarked on India's progress on social and economic fronts, attributing this success to the robust structure provided by the strong and equal pillars of the Constitution.

(With inputs from agencies.)