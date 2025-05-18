Left Menu

Timeless Truce: Indo-Pak DGMOs Affirm Unwavering Commitment to Peace

The Indian and Pakistani Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) reached an agreement to halt hostilities indefinitely,after initial discussions on May 10 and further talks on May 12. This understanding defied speculations of expiration, emphasizing peace commitment amid previous military escalations between the nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2025 17:49 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 17:49 IST
Timeless Truce: Indo-Pak DGMOs Affirm Unwavering Commitment to Peace
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian and Pakistani Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) have affirmed that the recent agreement to stop military hostilities remains indefinite, quelling speculation about an imminent expiry. The Indian Army made this clarification after some media reports suggested that the arrangement was set to end.

Following a May 10 dialogue over the hotline, the DGMOs agreed to halt all military actions, a commitment that was later reinforced on May 12 despite escalating tensions marked by aggressive exchanges, including drone and missile attacks on military installations.

Further conversations sought to de-escalate troop presence along borders, with both sides committing to refrain from firing a 'single shot.' This peace initiative follows Operation Sindoor, a strategic Indian military response to a prior terrorist attack, which had prompted retaliatory strikes from Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

 Global
2
Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

 Global
3
Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

 United States
4
Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Custom Diet Tips from AI: Fuzzy Variables Enhance Clarity and Nutritional Precision

Guiding Access and Control: WHO’s 2025 Blueprint for Controlled Medicines Policy

Embedded Tax and Trade Bias: Why VAT Exemptions Fail to Meet Equity Objectives

Balancing AI and Rigor: How LLMs Are Reshaping Evaluation Practices at Global Scale

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025