Timeless Truce: Indo-Pak DGMOs Affirm Unwavering Commitment to Peace
The Indian and Pakistani Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) reached an agreement to halt hostilities indefinitely,after initial discussions on May 10 and further talks on May 12. This understanding defied speculations of expiration, emphasizing peace commitment amid previous military escalations between the nations.
- Country:
- India
The Indian and Pakistani Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) have affirmed that the recent agreement to stop military hostilities remains indefinite, quelling speculation about an imminent expiry. The Indian Army made this clarification after some media reports suggested that the arrangement was set to end.
Following a May 10 dialogue over the hotline, the DGMOs agreed to halt all military actions, a commitment that was later reinforced on May 12 despite escalating tensions marked by aggressive exchanges, including drone and missile attacks on military installations.
Further conversations sought to de-escalate troop presence along borders, with both sides committing to refrain from firing a 'single shot.' This peace initiative follows Operation Sindoor, a strategic Indian military response to a prior terrorist attack, which had prompted retaliatory strikes from Pakistan.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India-Pakistan Border Escalation: Tensions Rise Amid LoC Ceasefire Violations
Tense Talks: Ceasefire Caught Between Kremlin and Kyiv
Kremlin Demands Ukraine's Response to Ceasefire Proposal Amid Commemoration Plans
Global Tensions: Navigating Ceasefires, Elections, and Economic Challenges
Zelenskyy Rejects Kremlin's Ceasefire: A War of Words Precedes Victory Day