Timeless Truce: Indo-Pak DGMOs Affirm Unwavering Commitment to Peace

The Indian and Pakistani Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) have affirmed that the recent agreement to stop military hostilities remains indefinite, quelling speculation about an imminent expiry. The Indian Army made this clarification after some media reports suggested that the arrangement was set to end.

Following a May 10 dialogue over the hotline, the DGMOs agreed to halt all military actions, a commitment that was later reinforced on May 12 despite escalating tensions marked by aggressive exchanges, including drone and missile attacks on military installations.

Further conversations sought to de-escalate troop presence along borders, with both sides committing to refrain from firing a 'single shot.' This peace initiative follows Operation Sindoor, a strategic Indian military response to a prior terrorist attack, which had prompted retaliatory strikes from Pakistan.

