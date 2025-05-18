Left Menu

Crackdown on Forgery: Two Arrested for Fake Vehicle Permits in Delhi

Two individuals have been arrested in Delhi for providing fake No-Entry Permits to commercial drivers. The permits facilitated illegal vehicle movement during restricted hours. Officials intercepted a suspect vehicle and confirmed the forgery. Further investigation linked others to the crime, with more arrests made.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2025 17:51 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 17:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi police have apprehended two people accused of distributing fraudulent No-Entry Permits (NEP) to commercial vehicle drivers, facilitating illegal activities during restricted hours in central Delhi.

On May 15, a light goods vehicle (LGV) was intercepted by Delhi Traffic Police at ITO Chowk, violating no-entry protocols from BSZ Marg to DDU Marg. Upon verification, the NEP displayed was revealed to be fake.

Interviews led to the arrest of Sonu Kumar Mishra, a cyber café operator, as the source of the forgeries. Authorities connected this case to a similar incident on May 14, leading to further arrests. The investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

