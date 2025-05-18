Crackdown on Forgery: Two Arrested for Fake Vehicle Permits in Delhi
Two individuals have been arrested in Delhi for providing fake No-Entry Permits to commercial drivers. The permits facilitated illegal vehicle movement during restricted hours. Officials intercepted a suspect vehicle and confirmed the forgery. Further investigation linked others to the crime, with more arrests made.
- Country:
- India
Delhi police have apprehended two people accused of distributing fraudulent No-Entry Permits (NEP) to commercial vehicle drivers, facilitating illegal activities during restricted hours in central Delhi.
On May 15, a light goods vehicle (LGV) was intercepted by Delhi Traffic Police at ITO Chowk, violating no-entry protocols from BSZ Marg to DDU Marg. Upon verification, the NEP displayed was revealed to be fake.
Interviews led to the arrest of Sonu Kumar Mishra, a cyber café operator, as the source of the forgeries. Authorities connected this case to a similar incident on May 14, leading to further arrests. The investigation continues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Controversial Web Show 'House Arrest' Under Legal Scrutiny
Dramatic Encounter Leads to Arrest in Policeman Shooting Case
Father and Son Arrested for Temple Idol Desecration in Pune District
Crackdown on 'Defending Pakistan' Continues with 37 Arrests
From the Line of Control to the Heart of India: A Policeman's Pledge