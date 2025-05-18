Left Menu

Teen's Tragic End: Youths Arrested in Delhi Homicide

Delhi Police have arrested five people, including three juveniles, for allegedly murdering 16-year-old Rehan alias Seelampuriya in a park. The crime stemmed from a gang-related conflict as Rehan joined a rival group. His body was found on May 16. The investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2025 19:26 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 19:26 IST
murder case
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, Delhi Police announced the arrest of five individuals, including three juveniles, in connection with the murder of a 16-year-old boy named Rehan alias Seelampuriya. The incident occurred in a park, where he was allegedly killed over joining a rival gang.

The body of the victim, found bloodied between a park bench and pathway late on May 16, sparked a police investigation. Prompt action by a patrolling team facilitated the discovery, and subsequent calls alerted senior officers who quickly arrived at the scene.

According to police reports, Rehan was a former member of the attackers' gang. Video surveillance aided police efforts to apprehend the suspects. Interrogation revealed Rehan was lured to the park on the pretext of resolving differences, resulting in his brutal murder.

(With inputs from agencies.)

