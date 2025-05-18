Gaza Conflict Escalates Amid Stalled Doha Talks
The Israeli military initiated extensive ground operations in Gaza as peace talks in Doha with Hamas showed no progress. Despite indirect negotiations, violence continues with hundreds of casualties reported. Israel's operations aim to dismantle Hamas' military capabilities, and discussions include potential truce and hostage deals.
The Israeli military has commenced "extensive ground operations" in Gaza, escalating the conflict amid unsuccessful peace talks in Doha. Palestinian health officials report at least 130 fatalities from overnight Israeli strikes.
The recent discussions in Doha between Israeli and Hamas representatives aimed at reaching a truce and hostage agreement, but resulted in no progress. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office outlined terms for war cessation, which Hamas has previously refused.
Israel's military actions included over 670 strikes on Hamas targets last week, further intensifying their "Gideon's Chariots" ground operation. Meanwhile, Gaza health authorities report a high civilian death toll, including many women and children, as the humanitarian crisis deepens.
