Teenage Tragedy: A Deadly Plan Unveiled

A 15-year-old girl and her 17-year-old partner have been detained by police in connection with the murder of her 40-year-old mother, found dead with her throat slit in their city home on Sunday. The crime was allegedly orchestrated to appear as a rape-murder, say police sources.

Investigators revealed that the teenagers first strangled the woman and then used a piece of glass to slit her throat. To mislead authorities, they allegedly undressed the body. Their escape attempt to Bengaluru was thwarted by responsive police action.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East), Shashank Singh, reported that the daughter confessed to the murder during interrogation. Further investigation uncovered a history of conflict between the deceased and her daughter, stemming from a previous incident involving the girl's partner. The investigation is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)