Akhilesh Yadav Critiques BJP's River Cleaning Efforts
Akhilesh Yadav, the Samajwadi Party leader, criticizes the BJP for its unsuccessful river cleaning initiatives, including the stalled Gomti Riverfront project. He accuses the ruling party of failing to deliver on its promises, calling programs such as Namami Gange ineffective and corrupt, impacting rivers like the Ganga and Yamuna.
Akhilesh Yadav, leader of the Samajwadi Party, launched a scathing attack on the BJP's river cleaning initiatives, labeling them as misleading acts. Yadav emphasized that the BJP failed to fulfill its commitments to river rejuvenation, citing large-scale corruption in such projects.
In particular, Yadav pointed to the halted Gomti Riverfront project, which was initiated during his tenure as Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister. He criticized the BJP for not completing this world-class example of river cleaning and beautification.
Additionally, Yadav targeted the Namami Gange programme, describing it as an ineffective slogan that failed to improve river conditions, subsequently affecting aquatic life. He suggested BJP leaders should learn from Socialists about effective river cleaning strategies.
