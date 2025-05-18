Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Critiques BJP's River Cleaning Efforts

Akhilesh Yadav, the Samajwadi Party leader, criticizes the BJP for its unsuccessful river cleaning initiatives, including the stalled Gomti Riverfront project. He accuses the ruling party of failing to deliver on its promises, calling programs such as Namami Gange ineffective and corrupt, impacting rivers like the Ganga and Yamuna.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 18-05-2025 19:53 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 19:53 IST
Akhilesh Yadav Critiques BJP's River Cleaning Efforts
Akhilesh Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Akhilesh Yadav, leader of the Samajwadi Party, launched a scathing attack on the BJP's river cleaning initiatives, labeling them as misleading acts. Yadav emphasized that the BJP failed to fulfill its commitments to river rejuvenation, citing large-scale corruption in such projects.

In particular, Yadav pointed to the halted Gomti Riverfront project, which was initiated during his tenure as Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister. He criticized the BJP for not completing this world-class example of river cleaning and beautification.

Additionally, Yadav targeted the Namami Gange programme, describing it as an ineffective slogan that failed to improve river conditions, subsequently affecting aquatic life. He suggested BJP leaders should learn from Socialists about effective river cleaning strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

 Global
2
Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

 Global
3
Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

 United States
4
Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Custom Diet Tips from AI: Fuzzy Variables Enhance Clarity and Nutritional Precision

Guiding Access and Control: WHO’s 2025 Blueprint for Controlled Medicines Policy

Embedded Tax and Trade Bias: Why VAT Exemptions Fail to Meet Equity Objectives

Balancing AI and Rigor: How LLMs Are Reshaping Evaluation Practices at Global Scale

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025