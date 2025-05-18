Akhilesh Yadav Critiques BJP's River Cleaning Efforts

Akhilesh Yadav, leader of the Samajwadi Party, launched a scathing attack on the BJP's river cleaning initiatives, labeling them as misleading acts. Yadav emphasized that the BJP failed to fulfill its commitments to river rejuvenation, citing large-scale corruption in such projects.

In particular, Yadav pointed to the halted Gomti Riverfront project, which was initiated during his tenure as Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister. He criticized the BJP for not completing this world-class example of river cleaning and beautification.

Additionally, Yadav targeted the Namami Gange programme, describing it as an ineffective slogan that failed to improve river conditions, subsequently affecting aquatic life. He suggested BJP leaders should learn from Socialists about effective river cleaning strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)