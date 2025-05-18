Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Religious Discrimination in School

A government primary school principal in Kazikheda faces a police investigation for allegedly cutting a student's religiously significant hair and wiping a tilak from his forehead. The incident sparked protests, and authorities received a memorandum demanding action. Police are currently investigating the matter.

In the village of Kazikheda, controversy has erupted as a government primary school principal is under investigation for allegations of religious discrimination against a student.

The controversy began when the principal allegedly cut a student's 'sikha' and forcibly removed a tilak, both of which hold religious significance. The student's parents filed a complaint on Saturday, prompting a police inquiry.

The incident has galvanized the community, leading to protests and demands for action. Circle Officer Sushri Rishika Singh has assured the public that appropriate steps will be taken following the investigation. The local authorities have received a memorandum from protesters, emphasizing the need for accountability.

