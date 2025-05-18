Academic Freedom Under Siege: The Arrest of Ashoka University's Political Science Head

In a dramatic turn of events, Ali Khan Mahmudabad, head of the political science department at Ashoka University, was taken into custody on Sunday. The arrest follows charges of endangering sovereignty and integrity, connected to his social media posts regarding Operation Sindoor.

The Haryana State Commission for Women had previously notified Mahmudabad about his controversial remarks, which the professor argues were misinterpreted. According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, two separate FIRs were filed against him at the Rai police station, one of which underscores the involvement of a BJP-affiliated local sarpanch.

The arrest has sparked significant backlash from political and academic circles, including strong condemnations from CPI(M), AIMIM leader Asaddudin Owaisi, and Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra. This incident highlights the ongoing tension between free speech and political expression in the academic sphere.

(With inputs from agencies.)