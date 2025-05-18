Left Menu

Academic Freedom Under Siege: The Arrest of Ashoka University's Political Science Head

Ali Khan Mahmudabad, a political science professor at Ashoka University, was arrested following charges related to social media posts criticizing Operation Sindoor. Two FIRs were lodged against him by the Haryana State Commission for Women and a local sarpanch linked to the BJP. The arrest has sparked widespread condemnation from political figures and academic bodies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sonipat | Updated: 18-05-2025 20:27 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 20:27 IST
Academic Freedom Under Siege: The Arrest of Ashoka University's Political Science Head
Arrest
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, Ali Khan Mahmudabad, head of the political science department at Ashoka University, was taken into custody on Sunday. The arrest follows charges of endangering sovereignty and integrity, connected to his social media posts regarding Operation Sindoor.

The Haryana State Commission for Women had previously notified Mahmudabad about his controversial remarks, which the professor argues were misinterpreted. According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, two separate FIRs were filed against him at the Rai police station, one of which underscores the involvement of a BJP-affiliated local sarpanch.

The arrest has sparked significant backlash from political and academic circles, including strong condemnations from CPI(M), AIMIM leader Asaddudin Owaisi, and Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra. This incident highlights the ongoing tension between free speech and political expression in the academic sphere.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

 Global
2
Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

 Global
3
Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

 United States
4
Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Custom Diet Tips from AI: Fuzzy Variables Enhance Clarity and Nutritional Precision

Guiding Access and Control: WHO’s 2025 Blueprint for Controlled Medicines Policy

Embedded Tax and Trade Bias: Why VAT Exemptions Fail to Meet Equity Objectives

Balancing AI and Rigor: How LLMs Are Reshaping Evaluation Practices at Global Scale

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025