Daring Extortion Plot Unraveled in East Delhi

A man has been arrested in East Delhi for attempting to extort Rs 50 lakh from a local businessman. The suspect, Kartar Bhati, threatened the businessman and his family, boasting of past crimes. Police traced him using CCTV footage, revealing his habitual criminal background.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2025 20:41 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 20:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A man was taken into custody in East Delhi, accused of attempting to extort Rs 50 lakh from a local businessman, police announced on Sunday.

Police identified the suspect as Kartar Bhati, who, alongside an accomplice, allegedly threatened Ramkumar, the complainant, at his electrical shop. Bhati introduced himself and mentioned a past murder, demanding money while revealing he had just been released from jail.

Authorities quickly acted, using CCTV and technical surveillance to hunt down Bhati, uncovering his involvement in several criminal activities. Bhati was apprehended, and an investigation continues into connections with past crimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

