Escalation and Crisis: Israel-Hamas Conflict Intensifies

In a severe escalation of the conflict, Israel announced it launched extensive ground operations in the northern and southern Gaza Strip. Palestinian health authorities reported that Israeli airstrikes overnight killed at least 130 people. The Israeli military confirmed more than 670 Hamas targets in Gaza had been attacked as part of its new ground assault named 'Gideon's Chariots.'

Simultaneously, indirect talks between Israel and Hamas in Qatar, focusing on a truce, hostage deal, and potentially ending hostilities through the exile of Hamas militants, show no signs of progress. Israeli sources insist on maintaining their position, while Hamas continues seeking an end to the war under broader terms.

This heightened conflict has disproportionately affected Gaza's population, with entire families being obliterated and overwhelming pressure on overcrowded hospitals. Reports of potential famine loom large due to the ongoing Israeli blockade of essential supplies. Criticism continues as civilian casualties rise and diplomatic solutions remain elusive.

(With inputs from agencies.)