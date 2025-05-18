Left Menu

Tragic Fall: Young Engineer's Alleged Suicide at Punjab University

A 21-year-old woman named Akanksha allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the ninth floor of a university hostel in Phagwara, Punjab. She was an aerospace engineer recently hired for a job in Japan. Police have initiated an investigation into the incident, and her family has been informed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Phagwara | Updated: 18-05-2025 20:48 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 20:48 IST
Tragic Fall: Young Engineer's Alleged Suicide at Punjab University
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident, a 21-year-old woman allegedly took her own life by leaping from the ninth floor of a hostel at a private university in Phagwara, Punjab, according to police reports released Sunday.

Akanksha, hailing from Karnataka, had recently completed her engineering studies at the university and worked as an aerospace engineer in New Delhi for the last six months. Her promising career had taken another leap forward as she was selected for a job opportunity in Japan.

Returning to the university to collect important documents, Akanksha allegedly jumped from the hostel building on Saturday night. The police, led by Satnampura SHO Hardip Singh, are treating the incident as a suicide, but a thorough investigation is underway. Her family has been notified, and her body is being held at the Civil Hospital Phagwara's mortuary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

 Global
2
Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

 Global
3
Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

 United States
4
Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Custom Diet Tips from AI: Fuzzy Variables Enhance Clarity and Nutritional Precision

Guiding Access and Control: WHO’s 2025 Blueprint for Controlled Medicines Policy

Embedded Tax and Trade Bias: Why VAT Exemptions Fail to Meet Equity Objectives

Balancing AI and Rigor: How LLMs Are Reshaping Evaluation Practices at Global Scale

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025