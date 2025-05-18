Tragic Fall: Young Engineer's Alleged Suicide at Punjab University

In a tragic incident, a 21-year-old woman allegedly took her own life by leaping from the ninth floor of a hostel at a private university in Phagwara, Punjab, according to police reports released Sunday.

Akanksha, hailing from Karnataka, had recently completed her engineering studies at the university and worked as an aerospace engineer in New Delhi for the last six months. Her promising career had taken another leap forward as she was selected for a job opportunity in Japan.

Returning to the university to collect important documents, Akanksha allegedly jumped from the hostel building on Saturday night. The police, led by Satnampura SHO Hardip Singh, are treating the incident as a suicide, but a thorough investigation is underway. Her family has been notified, and her body is being held at the Civil Hospital Phagwara's mortuary.

(With inputs from agencies.)