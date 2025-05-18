Left Menu

Rajasthan Police Nabs Notorious Drug Trafficker After Intense Manhunt

Sunil Dudi, a notorious drug trafficker with a Rs 35,000 bounty, has been arrested by Rajasthan Police's 'Cyclone' team. Dudi, involved in various crimes across several districts, evaded capture using false identities. Despite physical impairments, he continued his illegal activities until his arrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 18-05-2025 21:34 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 21:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajasthan Police have successfully captured Sunil Dudi, a notorious drug trafficker with a bounty of Rs 35,000 on his head, in a dramatic arrest by their special 'Cyclone' team.

Dudi, who has multiple serious criminal charges against him including murder, drug trafficking, and assault on police, evaded law enforcement across districts like Pipad and Basni.

Despite suffering a stroke, Dudi maintained his illegal operations under a false identity. Diligent police monitoring led to his arrest in Jodhpur, where he was finally identified through thorough investigation and questioning.

