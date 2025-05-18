Rajasthan Police Nabs Notorious Drug Trafficker After Intense Manhunt

The Rajasthan Police have successfully captured Sunil Dudi, a notorious drug trafficker with a bounty of Rs 35,000 on his head, in a dramatic arrest by their special 'Cyclone' team.

Dudi, who has multiple serious criminal charges against him including murder, drug trafficking, and assault on police, evaded law enforcement across districts like Pipad and Basni.

Despite suffering a stroke, Dudi maintained his illegal operations under a false identity. Diligent police monitoring led to his arrest in Jodhpur, where he was finally identified through thorough investigation and questioning.

(With inputs from agencies.)