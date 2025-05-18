Bessent Seeks G7 Focus on Trade Imbalances in Canada

Scott Bessent, the U.S. Treasury Secretary, will be in Canada next week to attend a crucial Group of Seven finance leaders' meeting. Bessent's objective is clear: refocus discussions on trade imbalances and non-market economic practices, as announced by a Treasury spokesperson on Sunday.

The meeting in Banff, Alberta, will bring together finance ministers and central bank governors from G7 nations, including Canada, the U.S., Japan, Germany, France, Britain, and Italy. These leaders will explore ways to bolster growth, primarily through private sector initiatives.

Bessent aims to emphasize reforms that address persistent trade differences and practices that distort markets, setting the tone for progressive economic dialogue among the world's leading economies.

