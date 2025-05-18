Left Menu

Deadly Family Feud in Mumbai Slum Leaves Three Dead

A bitter feud between two families in Mumbai's Borivali slum led to a violent clash, resulting in the deaths of three men and injuries to four others. The fight erupted after a drunk altercation, escalating from a brawl to the use of sharp weapons.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-05-2025 22:50 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 22:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A longstanding feud between the Sheikh and Gupta families in Borivali, Mumbai, erupted in violence on Sunday, claiming three lives and injuring four more. According to police reports, the disturbance began when a heavily intoxicated Hameed Sheikh engaged in a heated argument with Ram Naval Gupta, a local coconut vendor.

The argument quickly turned physical, involving both families' members, who resorted to using sharp weapons. The deceased include Hameed Sheikh and Ram Naval Gupta, along with Gupta's son Arvind. The four injured are sons of both combatant families.

Two FIRs were filed at MHB police station, and a search is underway for the involved parties. Police sources indicated that tension between these families had been brewing since they filed cross complaints last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

