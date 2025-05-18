Deadly Family Feud in Mumbai Slum Leaves Three Dead

A longstanding feud between the Sheikh and Gupta families in Borivali, Mumbai, erupted in violence on Sunday, claiming three lives and injuring four more. According to police reports, the disturbance began when a heavily intoxicated Hameed Sheikh engaged in a heated argument with Ram Naval Gupta, a local coconut vendor.

The argument quickly turned physical, involving both families' members, who resorted to using sharp weapons. The deceased include Hameed Sheikh and Ram Naval Gupta, along with Gupta's son Arvind. The four injured are sons of both combatant families.

Two FIRs were filed at MHB police station, and a search is underway for the involved parties. Police sources indicated that tension between these families had been brewing since they filed cross complaints last year.

