Tragic Blast Hits Eastern Syria Police Station
A blast occurred at a police station in Al-Mayadeen, eastern Syria, leading to casualties. The state news agency reported this incident, citing a security source, but did not disclose the number of casualties.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 18-05-2025 23:05 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 23:05 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
A blast at a police station in Al-Mayadeen, a town in eastern Syria, resulted in casualties, according to state news sources.
The incident, which occurred on Sunday, has raised concerns about security in the region.
However, the report did not provide specific details on the number of dead or injured, leaving many questions unanswered.
(With inputs from agencies.)
