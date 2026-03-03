Collateral Casualties: The Minab School Strike

The United States and Israel have come under scrutiny following reports that their joint military operations inadvertently struck the Shajarah Tayyebeh girls' elementary school in Minab, Iran, causing significant casualties, including children. While official casualty numbers remain unverified, Iranian authorities claim over 150 fatalities.

Footage authenticated by international media depicts rescue teams sifting through rubble, salvaging school bags amid the destruction. The school was situated near an IRGC naval base, sparking questions about military targeting and civilian protection under international humanitarian law.

The legal implications of the strike are under debate, challenging the principles of distinction and proportionality. As international law faces scrutiny, this incident underscores its importance in safeguarding civilian spaces during conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)