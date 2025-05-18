Social Media Post Sparks Outrage: Reward Offered for Beheading BKU Leader
A man has been charged for a social media post announcing a reward to behead BKU leader Rakesh Tikait. The viral post led to protests in Muzaffarnagar and Meerut, with activists demanding swift police action. FIRs have been filed, and investigations are underway.
Tensions escalated as a man was booked for his incendiary social media post allegedly offering a reward for the beheading of Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait.
The viral post resulted in widespread protests by Tikait's followers in Muzaffarnagar and Meerut. Police promptly filed a case against Amit Choudhry at Muzaffarnagar's Civil Lines Police Station.
Station House Officer Ashutosh Kumar Singh confirmed that the accused announced a Rs 5 lakh reward for Tikait's beheading. Hundreds of protestors, led by BKU leaders, quickly mobilized, demanding immediate action.
(With inputs from agencies.)
