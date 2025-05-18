Social Media Post Sparks Outrage: Reward Offered for Beheading BKU Leader

Tensions escalated as a man was booked for his incendiary social media post allegedly offering a reward for the beheading of Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait.

The viral post resulted in widespread protests by Tikait's followers in Muzaffarnagar and Meerut. Police promptly filed a case against Amit Choudhry at Muzaffarnagar's Civil Lines Police Station.

Station House Officer Ashutosh Kumar Singh confirmed that the accused announced a Rs 5 lakh reward for Tikait's beheading. Hundreds of protestors, led by BKU leaders, quickly mobilized, demanding immediate action.

