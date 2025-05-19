Left Menu

Terrorist Attack Shakes Southern California Fertility Clinic

A suspected terrorist explosion at a fertility clinic in Palm Springs, California, is attributed to 25-year-old Guy Edward Bartkus. Authorities link it to anti-pro-life ideations. Bartkus reportedly died in the blast, deemed the largest bombing scene in Southern California, injuring four and prompting a homeland security probe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palmsprings | Updated: 19-05-2025 01:25 IST
On Saturday, an explosion shook a Palm Springs fertility clinic, sparking a terror investigation led by the FBI. Authorities identified Guy Edward Bartkus, a 25-year-old from Twentynine Palms, as a key suspect.

Investigators suggest the attack stemmed from Bartkus' anti-pro-life beliefs. While the clinic sustained significant damage, thankfully, no embryos were harmed.

The explosion, the largest seen in Southern California, resulted in Bartkus' death and injuries to four others. Emergency response and security efforts in the area have intensified as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

