Israel to Allow Food into Gaza Amid Military Operation

In a strategic move, Israel announced plans to allow limited food supplies into Gaza. This decision comes in the wake of an intensified military operation in the region, as confirmed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office.

The initiative seeks to stave off a potential hunger crisis in the Gaza Strip, emphasizing the need to protect the civilian population amid the heightened military activity.

This development marks a crucial aspect of the ongoing conflict dynamics, balancing military objectives with humanitarian concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)