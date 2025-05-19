Israel to Allow Food into Gaza Amid Military Operation
Israel will permit limited food supplies into Gaza, aiming to prevent a hunger crisis, amidst an ongoing military operation announced by the Israeli military.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 19-05-2025 01:31 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 01:31 IST
- Country:
- Israel
In a strategic move, Israel announced plans to allow limited food supplies into Gaza. This decision comes in the wake of an intensified military operation in the region, as confirmed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office.
The initiative seeks to stave off a potential hunger crisis in the Gaza Strip, emphasizing the need to protect the civilian population amid the heightened military activity.
This development marks a crucial aspect of the ongoing conflict dynamics, balancing military objectives with humanitarian concerns.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Sovereignty Stand-off: Sheinbaum Rejects Trump's Military Proposal
Milind Deora Criticizes Thackerays for 'Luxury Politics' During Crisis
Counter-Espionage Operation Unmasks Secrets in Amritsar
Arab Leaders Unite: Urgent Call for Action on Palestinian Humanitarian Crisis
Crises Escalate as Israeli Cabinet Votes on Military Operations in Gaza