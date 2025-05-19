Republicans Propel Tax Cut and Security Bill Amid Internal Divisions
Republicans advanced a major tax cut and border security package through a House committee, overcoming internal deficit concerns with minor spending cut modifications. The bill faced opposition due to its potential deficit impact and delayed enforcement of new Medicaid work requirements, yet passed narrowly. Continued negotiation is necessary.
- Country:
- United States
The Republican Party has pushed forward a significant tax cut and border security bill, overcoming initial resistance due to concerns about its fiscal impact. The bill advanced out of a key House committee during a rare Sunday night vote, thanks to minor spending cut modifications that placated earlier dissenters.
Speaker Mike Johnson and other Republicans are working on delicate negotiations to address internal concerns, particularly regarding the proposed Medicaid work requirements that won't be implemented until 2029. However, these modifications are crucial for obtaining enough support to bring the bill to a full House vote.
The measure seeks to extend Trump's 2017 income tax cuts and introduces new tax measures, along with increased spending on border security and defense. Despite originating within Republican ranks, the bill faces significant opposition from Democrats who argue it unfairly burdens working Americans. The Senate may introduce further challenges to the bill's passage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump's Medicaid Work Requirement Views and Worker Safety Job Cuts Stir Health Sector
Bridging the AI Gap: CEOs Alarmed by C-Suite's Savviness Deficit
Saudi Arabia's Q1 Fiscal Deficit Soars Amid Falling Oil Revenues
Saudi Arabia Grapples with Rising Deficit Amid Oil Revenue Decline
Major Policy Shifts in Health: Trump, Medicaid, and BioNTech Moves