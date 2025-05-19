Republicans Propel Tax Cut and Security Bill Amid Internal Divisions

The Republican Party has pushed forward a significant tax cut and border security bill, overcoming initial resistance due to concerns about its fiscal impact. The bill advanced out of a key House committee during a rare Sunday night vote, thanks to minor spending cut modifications that placated earlier dissenters.

Speaker Mike Johnson and other Republicans are working on delicate negotiations to address internal concerns, particularly regarding the proposed Medicaid work requirements that won't be implemented until 2029. However, these modifications are crucial for obtaining enough support to bring the bill to a full House vote.

The measure seeks to extend Trump's 2017 income tax cuts and introduces new tax measures, along with increased spending on border security and defense. Despite originating within Republican ranks, the bill faces significant opposition from Democrats who argue it unfairly burdens working Americans. The Senate may introduce further challenges to the bill's passage.

(With inputs from agencies.)