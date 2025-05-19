Left Menu

Election Commission Suspends Systems Manager for Misconduct

In West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, a systems manager has been suspended for unauthorized actions while on duty. The individual added his mobile number to official logins, used OTPs for access, and processed applications without authorization, prompting intervention by the Election Commission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 19-05-2025 08:52 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 08:52 IST
Election Commission Suspends Systems Manager for Misconduct
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A systems manager based in Kakdwip, West Bengal, faces suspension from the Election Commission of India due to allegations of serious misconduct.

According to reports, the manager illicitly altered login credentials meant for an assistant electoral registration officer by adding his own mobile number.

This unauthorized access allowed him to manipulate the processing of applications under Forms 6, 7, and 8, leading to swift disciplinary actions following a formal complaint by district authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025