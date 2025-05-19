Election Commission Suspends Systems Manager for Misconduct
In West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, a systems manager has been suspended for unauthorized actions while on duty. The individual added his mobile number to official logins, used OTPs for access, and processed applications without authorization, prompting intervention by the Election Commission.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 19-05-2025 08:52 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 08:52 IST
- Country:
- India
A systems manager based in Kakdwip, West Bengal, faces suspension from the Election Commission of India due to allegations of serious misconduct.
According to reports, the manager illicitly altered login credentials meant for an assistant electoral registration officer by adding his own mobile number.
This unauthorized access allowed him to manipulate the processing of applications under Forms 6, 7, and 8, leading to swift disciplinary actions following a formal complaint by district authorities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Alleged Police Misconduct Sparks Media Outcry in Madhya Pradesh
Police Suspension in Murshidabad: Misconduct and Accountability
DoorDash Expands Global Footprint with Deliveroo Acquisition
IIFT Expands Footprint: New Campus at GIFT City, Gujarat
Unequal Carbon Footprints: Wealth's Impact on Climate Change