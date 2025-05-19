Election Commission Suspends Systems Manager for Misconduct

A systems manager based in Kakdwip, West Bengal, faces suspension from the Election Commission of India due to allegations of serious misconduct.

According to reports, the manager illicitly altered login credentials meant for an assistant electoral registration officer by adding his own mobile number.

This unauthorized access allowed him to manipulate the processing of applications under Forms 6, 7, and 8, leading to swift disciplinary actions following a formal complaint by district authorities.

