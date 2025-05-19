Espionage Allegations: Arrest of ISI Agent in Moradabad
Shahzad was arrested in Moradabad by the Uttar Pradesh STF for allegedly working as an agent for Pakistan's ISI. Accusations include cross-border smuggling and sharing national security information. He reportedly traveled to Pakistan multiple times and engaged in smuggling activities. Legal action under espionage-related laws has been initiated.
In a significant breakthrough, the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force has apprehended an alleged operative of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence. The accused, identified as Shahzad, was captured by the STF Moradabad unit following credible information about his involvement in espionage activities.
Shahzad is accused of relaying sensitive national security information to his ISI handlers and has reportedly traveled to Pakistan numerous times over the years. Furthermore, he allegedly engaged in cross-border smuggling, particularly focusing on commodities like cosmetics, clothes, and spices.
The STF has initiated legal proceedings against Shahzad under several sections concerning espionage. His arrest marks a crucial step in curbing intelligence-related threats within the region.
