Intensified Search Operations Along Jammu and Kashmir Borders

Security forces have intensified search operations along the border belt of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district after receiving reports of suspected movements. Officials announced these operations on Monday.

In addition to Rajouri, a search is also in progress in the forest belt of Poonch district. The operations come in response to an incident where a woman reportedly saw three suspicious individuals in the Nowshera area late Sunday night.

A joint team of security forces is actively conducting these operations, ensuring thorough searches and enhanced safety measures in the region.

