Controversy Surrounds Arrest of Ashoka University Professor

The Congress party denounced the arrest of Ashoka University professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad, arguing it demonstrates the BJP's intolerance for dissenting opinions. Mahmudabad, head of the political science department, was detained over social media posts criticizing Operation Sindoor, leading to accusations of undermining state integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2025 13:20 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 12:48 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The Congress has condemned the arrest of Ashoka University professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad, interpreting it as evidence of the BJP's sensitivity towards opposing viewpoints. Mahmudabad, who leads the political science department, was taken into custody after being charged with severe offenses linked to his social media activity about Operation Sindoor.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge expressed outrage over the situation, emphasizing his party's opposition to character assassination, unlawful detentions, and the use of both fringe elements and state mechanisms to suppress dissent. He criticized the BJP for avoiding accountability and fostering a narrative against pluralism and democracy.

Kharge underscored the Congress party's commitment to national unity, stressing the importance of being able to question the government while supporting national interests. The incident has raised concerns about free speech, following Mahmudabad's defense of his remarks as a rightful exercise of freedom of expression.

(With inputs from agencies.)

