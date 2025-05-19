Starvation and Struggle: Gaza's Humanitarian Crisis Unveiled

The humanitarian crisis in Gaza continues to intensify under a severe blockade imposed by Israel. The blockade has left millions malnourished and pushed aid workers to their limits, as food, medicine, and basic supplies remain inaccessible to the population.

Nutritionist Rana Soboh recounts heartbreaking cases—such as that of a fainting mother and a malnourished child—that highlight the devastating effects of the crisis. Aid workers describe their frustration as solutions remain out of reach, despite their efforts to provide relief.

The blockade, intended to pressure Hamas, has invited widespread condemnation from humanitarian groups. With thousands at risk of starvation, calls to lift restrictions grow louder as international agencies decry the use of blockade as a weapon against civilians.

(With inputs from agencies.)