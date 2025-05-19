Singapore Doctor Fined for Insulting Islam on Social Media
Kho Kwang Po, an 85-year-old doctor from Singapore, was fined SGD 10,000 for making and reposting insulting remarks about Islam on Facebook. Despite his age and remorse, the court emphasized the seriousness of his offense, highlighting the importance of respect in public discourse.
- Country:
- Singapore
An octogenarian doctor in Singapore, Kho Kwang Po, has been fined SGD 10,000 for posting highly insulting remarks towards Islam on social media. The 85-year-old, who first posted the comments in 2016 and reposted them in 2021, pleaded guilty to the charges.
Despite receiving a previous warning, Kho admitted to intentionally making the public post, prompting the court to levy a fine rather than an imprisonment sentence due to his advanced age and expression of remorse. Prosecutors pointed out that despite the seriousness of his actions, the posts did not gain significant traction online.
Judge Eddy Tham remarked on the insulting nature of Kho's words and emphasized that, given his medical background, he should have exercised better judgment. Kho's lawyers assured the court of his apologies and his commitment to not repeating the offense.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Singapore
- doctor
- fined
- Islam
- insulting remarks
- social media
- Kho Kwang Po
- remorse
- legal
ALSO READ
Controversial Social Media Post Lands Uttar Pradesh Man in Jail
Social Media Sparks Controversy Following Activist's Murder
Australia's 2025 Election: Influencers and Social Media Lose Grip Amid Political Turmoil
Babil Khan's Emotional Break: A Storm of Support and Misinterpretation on Social Media
Australia's 2025 Election: The Year Social Media Politics Fell Flat