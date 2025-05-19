Singapore Doctor Fined for Insulting Islam on Social Media

An octogenarian doctor in Singapore, Kho Kwang Po, has been fined SGD 10,000 for posting highly insulting remarks towards Islam on social media. The 85-year-old, who first posted the comments in 2016 and reposted them in 2021, pleaded guilty to the charges.

Despite receiving a previous warning, Kho admitted to intentionally making the public post, prompting the court to levy a fine rather than an imprisonment sentence due to his advanced age and expression of remorse. Prosecutors pointed out that despite the seriousness of his actions, the posts did not gain significant traction online.

Judge Eddy Tham remarked on the insulting nature of Kho's words and emphasized that, given his medical background, he should have exercised better judgment. Kho's lawyers assured the court of his apologies and his commitment to not repeating the offense.

