Supreme Court Condemns Modi Government's Environmental Policies

In a significant ruling, the Supreme Court has nullified the Modi government's provisions for ex-post facto environmental clearances, citing them as a breach of the fundamental right to a pollution-free environment. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh praised the verdict, labeling it a sharp critique of the government's environmental stance.

The court's decision came in response to a petition by the Vanashakti organization, highlighting the 2017 notification and 2021 memorandum that supported polluters by bypassing mandatory prior environmental clearance, as per the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986.

The bench decisively declared the government's actions as illegal and arbitrary, emphasizing the need to protect environmental integrity. Consequently, the Centre is restricted from issuing any directives that allow ex-post facto clearances henceforth.

(With inputs from agencies.)