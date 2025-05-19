Left Menu

Supreme Court Condemns Modi Government's Environmental Policies

The Supreme Court struck down measures by the Modi government that enabled retrospective environmental clearances, deeming them a violation of citizens' right to a pollution-free environment. The court's decision, celebrated by Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, underscores the government's inconsistency in its environmental commitments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2025 13:35 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 13:35 IST
Supreme Court Condemns Modi Government's Environmental Policies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant ruling, the Supreme Court has nullified the Modi government's provisions for ex-post facto environmental clearances, citing them as a breach of the fundamental right to a pollution-free environment. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh praised the verdict, labeling it a sharp critique of the government's environmental stance.

The court's decision came in response to a petition by the Vanashakti organization, highlighting the 2017 notification and 2021 memorandum that supported polluters by bypassing mandatory prior environmental clearance, as per the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986.

The bench decisively declared the government's actions as illegal and arbitrary, emphasizing the need to protect environmental integrity. Consequently, the Centre is restricted from issuing any directives that allow ex-post facto clearances henceforth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025