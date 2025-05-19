Supreme Court Condemns Modi Government's Environmental Policies
The Supreme Court struck down measures by the Modi government that enabled retrospective environmental clearances, deeming them a violation of citizens' right to a pollution-free environment. The court's decision, celebrated by Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, underscores the government's inconsistency in its environmental commitments.
- Country:
- India
In a significant ruling, the Supreme Court has nullified the Modi government's provisions for ex-post facto environmental clearances, citing them as a breach of the fundamental right to a pollution-free environment. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh praised the verdict, labeling it a sharp critique of the government's environmental stance.
The court's decision came in response to a petition by the Vanashakti organization, highlighting the 2017 notification and 2021 memorandum that supported polluters by bypassing mandatory prior environmental clearance, as per the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986.
The bench decisively declared the government's actions as illegal and arbitrary, emphasizing the need to protect environmental integrity. Consequently, the Centre is restricted from issuing any directives that allow ex-post facto clearances henceforth.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Enforces Strict Firecracker Ban to Combat NCR Pollution
Delhi's New Arsenal: Mist Sprayers Against Pollution
Maharashtra's 'No PUC, No Fuel' Initiative: A Bold Step Against Pollution
World's First Emission Trading Scheme: India's New Approach to Combat Air Pollution
Delhi Rolls Out Ambitious Anti-Pollution Campaign