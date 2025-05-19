Duplicitous Assault: App-Based Lure Leads to Arrest
Four individuals were arrested by Dadri Police for allegedly robbing young men after luring them through a gay networking app. The suspects, identified as Daksh, Bhupendra, J Raghav, and Honey, were found with weapons and a vehicle used in their crimes. They confessed to multiple offenses during interrogation.
- Country:
- India
In a significant breakthrough, Dadri Police arrested four individuals suspected of robbing young men after enticing them on a gay networking app. The arrests were made based on credible intelligence, confirmed Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Sudhir Kumar.
The suspects—Daksh, Bhupendra, J Raghav, and Honey—were apprehended with incriminating evidence, including a country-made pistol, a knife, and a car used in the orchestrated crimes.
According to police, the accused would use the social media application to target and meet gay youths. Post-engagement, they allegedly assaulted and robbed these victims, taking cash, phones, and valuables. Initial confessions indicate a pattern of repeated offenses.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Putin Rules Out Nuclear Weapons in Ukraine, Calls for Ceasefire Amid Rising Tensions
From Controversy to Acclaim: The Journey of 'Delhi Crime'
Putin's Stance on Nuclear Weapons in Ukraine Conflict
Violence and Crime Escalate at Peruvian Gold Mine Amidst Deadly Attack
Domestic Help Arrested for Heinous Crimes in Badagada