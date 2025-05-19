Left Menu

Duplicitous Assault: App-Based Lure Leads to Arrest

Four individuals were arrested by Dadri Police for allegedly robbing young men after luring them through a gay networking app. The suspects, identified as Daksh, Bhupendra, J Raghav, and Honey, were found with weapons and a vehicle used in their crimes. They confessed to multiple offenses during interrogation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 19-05-2025 14:17 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 14:17 IST
In a significant breakthrough, Dadri Police arrested four individuals suspected of robbing young men after enticing them on a gay networking app. The arrests were made based on credible intelligence, confirmed Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Sudhir Kumar.

The suspects—Daksh, Bhupendra, J Raghav, and Honey—were apprehended with incriminating evidence, including a country-made pistol, a knife, and a car used in the orchestrated crimes.

According to police, the accused would use the social media application to target and meet gay youths. Post-engagement, they allegedly assaulted and robbed these victims, taking cash, phones, and valuables. Initial confessions indicate a pattern of repeated offenses.

