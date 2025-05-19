Left Menu

U.S. Dollar Falters: Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions Shake Markets

The U.S. dollar slipped against major currencies amid a Moody's credit downgrade and trade tensions. The yen surged to a ten-day low, while EU-UK trade talks showed progress. Economic uncertainties loom as the U.S. government navigates mounting debt and potential new trade deals with major economic players.

Updated: 19-05-2025 14:29 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 14:29 IST
U.S. Dollar Falters: Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions Shake Markets
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. dollar slid to a ten-day low against the yen, as markets adjusted to news of a credit downgrade by Moody's. Concerns stem from the United States' $36 trillion debt, pressuring the administration amidst ongoing budget negotiations.

This comes as the dollar turned weaker against global currencies following a month of successes, driven by improved U.S.-China relations. Kenneth Broux of Societe Generale commented on the timing, questioning the dollar's safe-haven reliability.

In international trade, the U.S. faces challenges with tariffs and negotiations, though progress with the EU offers some relief. Meanwhile, the broader economic impact of U.S. policy decisions remains uncertain, with the greenback's stability in question.

(With inputs from agencies.)

