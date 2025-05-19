Left Menu

Britain's Defense Collaboration with EU: A New Milestone

Britain is assessing its participation in EU crisis management and potential collaboration on defense initiatives as part of a joint pact. The UK may engage in joint procurement with the EU, but access to a significant rearmament program remains under negotiation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 15:00 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 14:35 IST
Britain's Defense Collaboration with EU: A New Milestone
defense industry Image Credit:

Britain is weighing its participation in European Union civilian and military crisis management, potentially marking a new chapter in cross-channel collaboration. The move is part of a joint defense and security agreement, as detailed in a document reviewed by Reuters on Monday.

The agreement opens the door for Britain to participate in joint procurement efforts with the EU. However, discussions are ongoing about allowing UK firms access to a massive 150 billion euros ($167 billion) programme aimed at rearming Europe.

These negotiations and potential collaborations could significantly impact European defense landscapes, underscoring a concerted effort to bolster security amid evolving global threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025