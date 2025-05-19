Pope Leo XIV and US-Vatican Diplomacy: A New Chapter
Pope Leo XIV met with US Vice President JD Vance at the Vatican to discuss diplomatic efforts towards a ceasefire in Ukraine. The meeting emphasized humanitarian efforts and international law, while ensuring continuity with Pope Francis's priorities. Vance also engaged with European leaders and Ukrainian President Zelenskyy.
- Country:
- Italy
Pope Leo XIV and US Vice President JD Vance met at the Vatican on Monday, launching a wave of US-led diplomatic initiatives aimed at brokering a ceasefire in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
Vance, a Catholic convert who led the US delegation, attended the formal Mass inaugurating the pontificate of the first American pope. He was accompanied by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, also a Catholic, according to Vance spokesperson Luke Schroeder.
The meeting highlighted an exchange of perspectives on international issues, stressing the importance of humanitarian and international law in conflict zones and advocating for a negotiated solution, as stated by the Vatican.
(With inputs from agencies.)
