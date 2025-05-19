Left Menu

Pope Leo XIV and US-Vatican Diplomacy: A New Chapter

Pope Leo XIV met with US Vice President JD Vance at the Vatican to discuss diplomatic efforts towards a ceasefire in Ukraine. The meeting emphasized humanitarian efforts and international law, while ensuring continuity with Pope Francis's priorities. Vance also engaged with European leaders and Ukrainian President Zelenskyy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 19-05-2025 14:37 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 14:37 IST
Pope Leo XIV and US-Vatican Diplomacy: A New Chapter
Pope Leo XIV
  • Country:
  • Italy

Pope Leo XIV and US Vice President JD Vance met at the Vatican on Monday, launching a wave of US-led diplomatic initiatives aimed at brokering a ceasefire in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Vance, a Catholic convert who led the US delegation, attended the formal Mass inaugurating the pontificate of the first American pope. He was accompanied by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, also a Catholic, according to Vance spokesperson Luke Schroeder.

The meeting highlighted an exchange of perspectives on international issues, stressing the importance of humanitarian and international law in conflict zones and advocating for a negotiated solution, as stated by the Vatican.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025